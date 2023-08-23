A young boy has solicited the advice of netizens as he displayed his WASSCE result for everyone to see

While sharing the photo via his official Facebook account, he asked netizens if he performed well in the exams

Mixed reactions, however, trailed his post as netizens saw that he failed some of the subjects he sat for

A Nigerian boy, Isaiah TG, has shared a photo of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result, sparking a discussion among netizens about his academic performance.

While his grades for the exam organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) were not ideal for admission into higher institutions, Isaiah received mixed reactions from netizens.

Boy gets 3 F9s in WAEC Photo credit: @Isaiah TG/ Facebook, KOLA SULAIMON/ Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Isiah's performance was not impressive

His results included three F9s, 1 E8, 2 C6s, 1 C5, and 2 B3s. The fact that he achieved a B3 in Mathematics surprised some of the netizens.

In his caption, Isaiah asked if he had performed well in the exams, seeking validation from others.

He said;

“I checked my waec result and this is what I saw, abeg did I try?”

Reactions trail WAEC result of Nigerian boy with 3 F9s

The post has generated various reactions and discussions, with some offering words of encouragement.

Sôm Skîd said:

“You got F9 in most of your key subjects and you get mind dey post am here.”

Hûmble Yt said:

“U no get shame come post am.”

Ife Timmy Sho commented:

“Don't mind people jare u tried u are not the first and u will not be the last. But bro put in more effort. Don't give up on both ff and study. There's is time for everything bro.

Elijah Enyie reacted:

“Too much free fire, call of duty, pubg now you see?”

Idris Mustapha reacted:

“May ur dream come true.”

Muibi Daniel commented:

“Waec will reward you.”

Jhu De lI reacted:

Isaiah TG Bro sch might not be ur calling. That u failed this exam can NEVER mean u will not make it in life.”

It's Sûper Boy reacted:

“I thought it was another person's result but was dumbfounded when I checked the poster's name and the result.”

Èm Ma commented:

“When una suppose dey read nah free fire u dey play. Well u even try, your own no be full.”

White Diamond said:

“Some people are meant to be banned from using phone forever.”

Red Ice reacted:

“You get three F9, come get B3 for maths. U dey try oo.”

See the post below:

