A young Nigerian man has gone online to share the video of a bus driver who doubles as a forex trader

In the video, the man made sure his phone was beside his steering wheel so he could monitor the chart well

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions towards the video, as some said they loved how he was hustling well

A young man has shared a video of a bus he took where the driver was also trying to make money as a forex (FX) trader.

He said that the man is probably looking for the millions he needs to relocate out of the country. In the clip, the man's phone was held on the dashboard close to the steering wheel.

Many Nigerians loved his hardworking spirit. Photo source: TikTok/@iamadecrown

Bus driver trades forex

The clip showed a glimpse of his chart on a trading platform that looks like a MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

The driver went about his activity calmly as the trade he was monitoring moved on his phone.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with over 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

investor_manii said:

"If the trade cut ya'll are dead."

Jay_Ray

"Na when phone go Otilo him eye go clear."

chimanobleeverist said:

"lol us30 on CPI."

Làwùrü Låjū said:

"He is making it."

CLASSIC_FX said:

"You get the man handle? make I support am I love that energy."

eze kris said:

"Trading the guy go soon sale the bus."

He replied:

"Na my fear be that ooo."

efemorgan said:

"God see him through I love the hustling spirit of this guy."

Jaybag joked:

"Finally found who drives the market."

Nellyboi said:

"Fx na Bet9ja wey de wear suit, gamble."

