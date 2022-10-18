“God See Him Through”: Nigerian Bus Driver Trades Forex & Drives at Same Time in Video
- A young Nigerian man has gone online to share the video of a bus driver who doubles as a forex trader
- In the video, the man made sure his phone was beside his steering wheel so he could monitor the chart well
- Many Nigerians had mixed reactions towards the video, as some said they loved how he was hustling well
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A young man has shared a video of a bus he took where the driver was also trying to make money as a forex (FX) trader.
He said that the man is probably looking for the millions he needs to relocate out of the country. In the clip, the man's phone was held on the dashboard close to the steering wheel.
Bus driver trades forex
The clip showed a glimpse of his chart on a trading platform that looks like a MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The driver went about his activity calmly as the trade he was monitoring moved on his phone.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with over 1,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
investor_manii said:
"If the trade cut ya'll are dead."
"Na when phone go Otilo him eye go clear."
chimanobleeverist said:
"lol us30 on CPI."
Làwùrü Låjū said:
"He is making it."
CLASSIC_FX said:
"You get the man handle? make I support am I love that energy."
eze kris said:
"Trading the guy go soon sale the bus."
He replied:
"Na my fear be that ooo."
efemorgan said:
"God see him through I love the hustling spirit of this guy."
Jaybag joked:
"Computer village na your mate": Nigerian man opens box of 'new Android phone', sees big black nylon
"Finally found who drives the market."
Nellyboi said:
"Fx na Bet9ja wey de wear suit, gamble."
Man makes money from crypto, builds house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man identified as Crypto Lord in a TikTok video showed the big mansion of apartments he built from trading crypto.
ln the clip shared by @greybtcdaily, the man took the interviewer around the house that is close to completion.
When asked how much he started his trading career with, he said $0. To explain how that happened, he revealed that he got free dollars from participating in airdrops and that started as his capital.
Source: Legit.ng