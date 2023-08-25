A Nigerian lady has caused an uproar on social media after she displayed her father's old notebook used in 1990

The note showed his expenditure list for his store and included the prices of items in the market at that time

From the list, a bag of rice was sold at N350, a bag of garri at N125 and a bag of salt was sold at N56.50

Many Nigerians argue that things were cheaper in the country's past, and a Nigerian lady's display has further added to this assertion.

Adaeze Don shared her dad's old note from 1990, used to get items for his store and stunned netizens with the prices of things at that time.

Adaeze said the list was from her dad's old notebook of 1990. Photo Credit: Adaeze Don

Source: Facebook

The items were in bags

Adaeze noted that each item on the list was purchased in bags, not in smaller quantities. She expressed sadness over how the naira has devalued.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From the list she shared on Facebook, a bag of rice costs N350, a bag of garri N125, a bag of crayfish N110, and a bag of salt costs N56.50.

Other items on the list include a crate of eggs at N25, a tin of oil at N140 and onions at N10.50.

Nigerians react to 1990 store list

Felicia Daniel said:

"Even at that time, people were still complaining that things were expensive, you people should keep complaining what will never end."

Goodluck Chimenum Ejiowhor said:

"Things in the present day can never be as they were 33 years ago, but it wouldn't have been this bad if reasonable people have been helming the affairs of the country."

Nnenna Bella Xtopher said:

"A total of #2,103 only.

"And our parents then still complained of how things were getting expensive,just imagine now."

Miebaka Lot said:

"1990 is not that far ooo we are talking about 33 years ago and see the difference may God help us oooo."

Emmanuel Godwin said:

"Just as we think things are expensive today, that is how children in 20-30 years time will think things today were much cheap, there wasn't actually a good time,just like your grand father telling your father how much things were in the 60s and he thought things were more better and cheap, that how we are also seeing it today looking back at the 90s."

Ephraim Egbodo said:

"By time things don dey bad self because as at sevenths with #340 you can rent a house buy food stuff and also furnish your house with change self."

Shopping list used in the 1800s emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old shopping list used in the 1800s had surfaced online.

The list had 20 items and was tagged "How spent.'' It also appeared that whoever used the list was given a float of N100, which was clearly noted at the top of the paper.

Yam bought at N14.00, was the most expensive on the list, followed by cassava bought at N8.50. The old shopping list was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy.

Source: Legit.ng