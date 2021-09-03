Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging old photo of a shopping list that was used around the 1800s

On the list, yam appeared to be very expensive at that time as it had a budgeted amount of N14.00

Many Nigerians have expressed huge displeasure stressing how costly those same commodities go on sale in present day

A photo of an old shopping list that was used in purchasing food items at the market has got many people talking.

The list was said to have been used in the 1800s.

Yam was budgeted at N14.00 Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency, Instagram/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Getty Images

The old shopping list was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy.

The list which had 20 items was tagged 'How spent.'' It also appeared that whoever used the list was given a float of N100 as this was clearly noted at the top of the paper.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Yam, which was bought at N14.00, was the most expensive on the list, followed by cassava bought at N8.50.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@b.o.s.e.d.e commented:

"If there was a time machine I will just be a billionaire sharp sharp."

chyngoz wrote:

"Chai! Not even up to 100 naira.. 100 now no go reach you buy Garri,groundnut and sugar to drink..."

@abbydsugar stated:

"Yam has been the most expensive hmmm. Even abroad don’t buy yam oo. New yam now is at least 25 dollars per one tubber I no fit buy."

@sueno_ovy remarked:

"I stumbled on some old house rent receipt from 1990 my dad paid and it 30 Naira for monthly rent I kept them."

@glitzlingerie said:

"When things were actually working n the world was unpolluted. But I know back then,some of them complained. Life no Balance."

Nigerian man shows off two old receipts of two-bedroom flats his parents had purchased in 1990s

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had stunned the internet with old house receipts.

The man identified as Chiwueze Ahanotu took to Facebook as he shared photos of two old receipts of two-bedroom flats his parents had paid for in the 1990s.

Chiwueze said a two-bedroom flat was leased to his parents at N180 in 1988 and another at N325 in the year 1993. He lamented the current situation in the country and enquired where the country was headed.

Source: Legit