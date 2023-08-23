Trending photos of viral Nigerian sensation, Success Adegor, have impressed netizens on social media

In the heartwarming photos shared via her Instagram account, the beautiful girl rocked a lawyer's outfit

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many recounting the period she first went viral

Newly surfaced photos of Success Adegor, a young girl from Sapele, Delta state, have gone viral on social media.

Success became an internet sensation after a video showed her expressing her frustration over being sent home from school years ago.

New photos of Success Adegor hit internet Photo credit: @itksuccess/Instagram

Success Adegor's story struck a chord with people around the world, as it shed light on the challenges faced by children from humble backgrounds.

Before her viral moment, Success had become accustomed to the recurring pattern of being sent home from school due to her family's limited financial means.

It was on that fateful day when her video gained unprecedented attention, that Success uttered the now-famous statement, "Nor be say I no go pay, but them go flog me, them go tire".

Her words resonated with countless individuals who could relate to the struggles she faced.

Recent photos of Success stun many

However, recent pictures of Success Adegor paint a different picture altogether, as it is evident that her life has undergone a remarkable transformation.

The photos showed her posing stylishly in a lawyer's attire and looking so adorable to see.

The positive change in her financial fortune can be attributed to the outpouring of support she received from well-to-do public figures, including the Delta State Government.

The photos depicted a confident and radiant Success, showcasing her growth and the opportunities that have come her way.

Reactions trail new photos of Success Adegor

As her new photos circulate, they serve as a testament to Success Adegor's resilience and the transformative power of compassion.

Adebayo Dorcas Ifeoluwa said:

“She is beautiful.”

Oyewopo Omotosho said:

“Them go tireeeeee.”

Chizor Reuben reacted:

“God is really great from grass to grace.”

Iniobong Ukoh commented;

“After looking at the previous and current pictures, all I could got was a smile on my face thanks to God.”

Greatness Micheal said:

“I think the teachers have seen that they took her to stardom by how they did to her. Hope they regret now nd wish they looked at her future ahead. Which happens to already b bright already.”

Christabel Aigbe said:

“I rejoice with you my darling baby girl. May Jehovah be praised!”

Florence Nkechi said:

“More blessings upon you dear.”

Lekan John commented:

“Sometimes people plan to shame you and they push you to success at the end they come for they share, inside life. God the person that will shame me and push me to success,I pray he locate me.”

Dolapo Abiola said:

“It's the Lord's doing, it is marvellous in our eyes. God bless her more in Jesus name.”

Grace N. Willie commented:

“Can you please post the old video again, I have been wanting to watch it, I really love it and I love the kid.”

Sammie wrote:

"Wow is she now a lawyer? I no say she go wan finish them. Go success."

Jeremiiiah added:

"Grace works."

Watch the video below:

Old video of Success Adegor resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Success Adegor who was chased from school in 2019 has resurfaced on TikTok.

The video was reposted by TikTok user, Onyebuchi, and it reminded people of Success' reaction when she was chased from school four years ago. Little Success became a social media sensation after a video showed her anger after being asked to go home.

In the video, Success said her teachers chased her away because her fees were not paid. She noted that it was better for the teachers to flog her and allow her to stay back in school instead of being driven home. Success had said she would show the teachers that she is also a very stuborn person if they had chosen to flog her.

