An old video of little Miss Success Adegor, the girl who went viral in 2019, has resurfaced on TikTok

Success went viral and trended on social media in 2019 after she got angry for being chased from school

She was asked to go home from school because her fees were not paid, but the little girl said she preferred being flogged

An old video of Success Adegor who was chased from school in 2019 has resurfaced on TikTok.

The video was reposted by TikTok user, Onyebuchi, and it reminded people of Success' reaction when she was chased from school four years ago.

Success became popular after she was chased from school in 2019. Photo credit: TikTok/@_onyebuchii.

Little Success became a social media sensation after a video showed her anger after being asked to go home.

Success Adegor's 2019 video resurfaces on TikTok

In the video, Success said her teachers chased her away because her fees were not paid.

She noted that it was better for the teachers to flog her and allow her to stay back in school instead of being driven home.

Success had said she would show the teachers that she is also a very stuborn person if they had chosen to flog her.

Nigerians on TikTok said they vividly remember the video and how it made the little girl popular.

TikTok users react to old video of Success Adegor

@paululoho said:

"Her name is Success. It happened in Sapele in Delta State."

@CHEF_CHRISTO commented:

"Them go flog tire.....her love for education was out of this world."

@Ammy said:

"I remember oooo. Them go flog tire."

@jamaiti reacted:

"As they say they stubborn I go tell them say I stubborn pas them."

@johnamagu said:

"This video is emotional. I wish I have money to train this girl for life."

@modila02 said:

"I love you baby girl. You are full of courage with bright future."

Source: Legit.ng