A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to advise brilliant and hardworking students who wish to study abroad

In a post shared via his official account, he advised students to apply for college and visa with $500

Social media users have reacted massively to his post on Facebook with many throwing questions at him

A Facebook user, Chorkor Millionaire, has shared valuable insight with Nigerian students on his page.

He claimed in his post that with a budget of $500 (N383,355), individuals can register for college and cover visa expenses in Canada.

Photo credit: James Marshall, Morsa Images/ Getty Images For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

However, this does not include the flight ticket but includes the visa fee, application fee of $100, medicals and biometrics.

Students advised to apply for relocation

He advised those with secondary school results like WAEC, NOVDEC, NECO, and others to apply to colleges.

Chorkor Millionaire emphasized the importance of a legitimate bank statement and highlighted that a combination of $500 (N383,355) for school fees and visa could potentially lead to obtaining a Canada visa.

He said:

“If you have a secondary school result WAEC, NOVDEC, NECO, etc apply to a college o. All you need is a good legit bank statement. With just $500 for school and visa, you could get your Canada visa.

"The $500 includes school application fee of $100, visa fee, medicals and biometrics. It doesn’t include sir ticket. Thank you.”

Reactions as man advises students to apply to colleges in Canada

This information has opened up an affordable opportunity for prospective students seeking higher education abroad.

Okonkwo Chibuike commented:

“How can I get the link sir.”

Okechukwu Gerald said:

“How do we get the link and apply.”

Ifechikwu Precious reacted:

“Link to apply sir.”

Bishopstanzv Stanlev commented:

“Please sir which school.”

Jerry Harwehwloh Hotoson said:

“What is the application link.”

Nimba Amb P Will commented:

“Any link to that Sir?”

Vivian Mmegha reacted:

“Please how do I apply.”

Oppong K Joshua said:

“This is good news. But the process involves and what college is that can we have the link to the school site Because there a lot more school in Canada.”

Mcjane Agatha commented:

“Which school sir.”

Torgbui Williams said:

“How do I apply from Spain."

April Icon commented:

“Will study gap be an issue?”

Lucky Odeh reacted:

Lucky Odeh reacted:

"Thank you Chokor for this insight. I want to ask. There are some diploma course that are 2 years. If one is to show proof of fund inclusive of living expenses, should the proof of fund include the first and second year tuition with living expenses or just the first year tuition and living expenses for the first year?"

See the post below:

Man living in Canada says students are copying each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Tosin AJ has lamented the unethical practice Nigerians engage in when applying for admissions in Canada.

In a tweet on Wednesday, January 20, the man said a Canadian university called and told him that most Nigerians are often in the habit of bringing the same statement of purpose letter when seeking admission. The man, therefore, advised them to learn how to show originality, saying that form of plagiarism will not get them anywhere.

He said the way Nigerians are denied admissions has risen, adding that the trend must stop to increase chances. Many people engaged his tweet as those seeking to relocate abroad asked him many questions. As at the time of writing this report, his tweet has over 6,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng