An elderly woman has amazed netizens on the TikTok app with her incredible and energetic dance moves

An intriguing video posted online showed the strong old woman dancing as people stopped to stare and cheer her on

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many expressing their shock over her strength

An elderly woman has become an internet sensation after her dance video was shared on TikTok by @kofidiamond3.

The video captured the woman's spirited dance moves as onlookers cheered her on, creating a heartwarming moment.

Old woman dances stylishly in video Photo credit: @kofidiamond3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Old woman's dance video hits internet, goes viral

The video quickly went viral capturing the attention and admiration of netizens.

Many were inspired by the woman's vibrant spirit and ability to dance so energetically at her age.

Reactions trail video of old woman dancing energetically

The comments section overflowed with praise and appreciation for her infectious enthusiasm and strength.

@Gracecharlie5566 reacted:

“Why una no spray mama money, she is very strong and a very good dancer.”

@Arhkosuarh commented:

“This woman is stronger than my relationship.”

@Bill Clinton said:

“If grandma can dance this hard jam, then imagine the kind of "Disco" she had danced during her young age.”

@Chizzy gold commented:

“I claim long life and good health in Jesus name Amen.”

@_ reacted:

“But why is her dance giving me joy like this.”

@Zita Simons said:

“Grace ohhhh grandma I grab that grace omoh see strength and energy.”

@samueljwanle said:

“I learned to understand today that happiness is free enjoy Mama.”

@Godwin Nwandu reacted:

“The secret of long life is been happy with your self no matter what.”

@Cute money commented:

“She even dance pass many young girls..mama get swag inside invia.”

@user9057691170780 said:

“This lady still rocks them moves. Respect.”

@Favvytessy said:

“Na so I take know say mama rock her youthful age oo, see swag nah.”

@queensophy21 commented:

“Naso all this dancers dey do if dem don old.”

@akulove045 reacted:

“Very strong and healthy,wow it can only be God.”

@fearless..Allah Alone said:

“Aswear this woman strong pass our so called modern girls in town.”

Watch the video below:

