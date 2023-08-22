A corps member has been reportedly decamped after his tweet about an orientation camp went viral online

The young man criticised the state of the orientation camp where he was posted for his National Youth Service Corps

Unfortunately, the officials of the camp came across the viral tweet, and he was sent back home

As of the time of filing this report, Legit.ng is yet to get a response from the NYSC on the veracity of the tweet

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A corps member in Oyo state has allegedly been decamped by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after posting a tweet criticising one of its hostels and advocating for the abolition of the scheme.

In the tweet, the young man identified as Anthony compared his dormitory, Ajimobi Hostel, to a Nigerian prison and called for the immediate scrapping of NYSC.

Corps member decamped over viral tweet Photo credit: NurPhoto/ Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

"Kirikiri >>> Ajimobi hostel. So I’ll be here for three weeks. Scrap NYSC now,” he tweeted.

NYSC officials decamp corps member

The tweet quickly went viral and caught the attention of the NYSC officials, who reportedly traced it back to the corps member.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video which he posted via his Twitter account showed the state of one of the hostels where corps members slept.

A Twitter user with the handle @Mayowa_Sam claimed that the corps member was sent away from the camp as a punishment.

She said:

"Be careful of what you tweet, this guy was decamped this morning because of his tweet. Yeah, we want Elon Musk money, but then that doesn’t mean we should tweet things that would get us in trouble."

Reactions trail post of corps member decamped over viral tweet

@corpersdiary_ng commented:

“Dear corps members, please note that you're currently in a regimented scheme where you are guided by laws and rules. In so much as you're passionate about effecting a change in your world, please be guided with the way you post things. The issue of scrapping NYSC is a done deal! It can't be scrapped just take your mind off it. It is attached to our constitution and it's on the same eve as our national anthem and pledge. If there are things you find offensive and you can't post, pls send to us via DM or other leading social media pages. Stories like this hurt us so much. Guys pls be guided.”

@rosythrone reacted:

“Freedom of speech is far 4rm Nigeria, there's nothing wrong in his tweet, he stated d obvious. Instead of trying to fix d hostel they decamp him like d usual Nigeria way. Smh.”

@iamneenaah reacted:

“Instead of them to fix the hostel, they're decamping the guy keel leg). Anyways, this is Nigeria, think twice before posting anything online. Things that will go smoothly in other countries will not go smoothly in Nigeria.”

@iamneenaah said:

“In a sane country, this guy will sue the NYSC for punishing him without a good reason. When you want to hold any government parastatal in Nigeria responsible for their negligence, the turn around to victimize you.”

@princess_hypah commented:

“Nysc Iseyin camp members gather here for a group selfie.”

@micheal x reacted:

“But the point still remains that he didn't lie at all! Shame on the people who instead should have done better by using that tweet as a motivation to renovate the building, instead they choose to decamp him.”

@_fiscobillions commented:

“My own is that if you think NYSC should be scrapped, then don't go for it.”

Watch the video below:

Corps members run out of camp with their bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member identified as @tinna_trend on TikTok has gone viral after posting a video from her last day at the orientation camp.

The funny video captured her and her fellow corps members running away from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp after three weeks of compulsory orientation.

In the footage, they lifted their luggage on their head and ran at full speed.

Source: Legit.ng