A trending video spotted on TikTok shows some female corps members running with their luggage at an orientation camp

In the hilarious video, the tired corps members promised never to return to camp for another experience

Social media users have reacted to the video, with many recounting their experiences while serving Nigeria

A corps member identified as @tinna_trend on TikTok has gone viral after posting a video from her last day at the orientation camp.

The funny video captured her and her fellow corps members running away from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp after three weeks of compulsory orientation.

Hilarious moment corps members fled from their orientation camp on the last day goes viral. Photo credit: @tanna_trend/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the footage, they lifted their luggage on their head and ran at full speed.

The clip was shared with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Thrilling experience, but I won’t do it again. Na only us know wetin our eyes don see.”

Reactions as corps members flee from camp on last day

@queen _Mona said:

“Abuja camp.”

@Agnes reacted:

“That lady with the brown box.”

@Jobsa said:

"The lady with the brown box is really fed up. Camp is a sweet and butter experience though I missed it in the end."

@deejahxtore reacted:

“NYSC is overrated.”

@blehhhh! reacted:

“I ran straight up to the airport during my time.”

@oluchi said:

“Three weeks outside the comfort of your home, it’s not easy.”

Watch the video below:

Corps member clashes with NYSC official over long skirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a corps member serving in Ogun state has landed in trouble after rocking a khaki skirt to the orientation camp.

She wore a very long skirt and a long hijab, but this didn't go down well with a camp official who spotted her in camp. In a trending video, the NYSC (National youth service corps) camp official blasted her heavily over her outfit choice. While tackling the lady, the camp official asked her to meet the state coordinator and get a letter from her.

The corps member, who was visibly sober, pleaded with the camp official, but her pleas were brushed aside. The video was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline.

Source: Legit.ng