Apple officially launched the four models of its new iPhone 14 series in a fanfare event in the US

But for an average worker to afford the latest phone, it will take a full savings of over three years

iPhone is seen as a status symbol among Nigerians, which explains why, despite its expensive price, it is in high demand

Apple just revealed its most premium phone range, including the iPhone 14 Pro, which has impressive features.

While the phones will be priced in the same range as the previous year's models, Naira devaluation and other factors may cause this year's handsets to be among the most expensive for Nigerians.

This is true, especially for an average Nigerian who wants to join the iPhone user club, it will take three years of diligent work and full savings to be able to afford the latest models.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Credit:Chris Tuite/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to information on the Apple website, iPhone 14 Pro (254GB) model of the new series will start at $1099.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What does the new price mean for people who earn average salaries in Nigeria?

The $1099, when converted with the official exchange rate of N436.50 this comes to N479,713 without other charges.

But with the challenges of getting dollars, it is expected that the importers will have to priced the new phone at the black market rate before adding other charges.

On Tuesday, September 13, the black market rate was N705 to the dollar, implying that a new iPhone could start at N774,795 and go up from there if additional charges are included.

According to a report, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Nigeria is expected to be NGN1,440,000 in Lagos and NGN1,540,000 outside Lagos for the 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

How many days of work for a brand new iPhone 14 Pro?

While buying the latest iPhone may not be the wisest financial move for the ordinary Nigerian earning N30,000, the national minimum salary, those who choose to proceed would need to work for at least three years.

That is, if the employee decides to save his or her whole 36-month pay.

Breakdown of salary and days of work to buy iPhone 14pro for an average Nigerian

Salary Months of work N30,000 37 months N50,000 23 months N100,000 12 months N150,000 9 months

NCC warns Nigerians to remove five Google chrome extensions

Meanwhile in another report, NCC has called on Nigerians using five google chrome extension apps to remove them immediately

The Communications warns that the apps have been designed to steal users' information

Interestingly, the apps listed have been downloaded over 1 million times by users around the world

Source: Legit.ng