A lady thanked God after completing her building project at a time she never expected the success

The lady's land was mechanically cleared of trees and weeds before labourers commenced her foundation work

The lady used a flat roof style on her building and also tiled the house to make it look classy

A pretty lady has rejoiced after building a modern bungalow with a good finishing of exquisite tiling.

The lady shared a TikTok clip that captured how the building started with a tractor clearing her site before the foundation.

Labourer worked on the building's foundation. Photo source: @_evonne.

Source: TikTok

House with cool interior decor

She (@_evonne._) said she was amazed at how much she achieved in 2022. She gave God the glory for it.

After finishing the construction, she was very particular about the tiling. Her bathroom looked expensive. She said she is no longer a tenant in another video.

The landlady flaunted some $100 (N76,797) bills to show how blessed she was. Some people wanted her house plan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Favour said:

"Love to see my ladies win, congratulations."

COCO_B said:

"We’re proud of you bby girl."

koko pops said:

"Congratulations sis! I want this kind blessings too o chai God when."

Lēgēñdãry said:

"I really like the plan of ur house... it's very nice."

user1771139475081 said:

"Abeg where una dey see this money."

Ona said:

"Awwwnn congratulations."

Blessed Fingers said:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus Name. Amen."

SUREST said:

"Congratulations girl me soon."

-Debbie said:

"I manifest this for myself in Jesus name I pray."

Omah_lay baby said:

"Congrats, dear I tap from your blessing."

bilal- kassim said:

"Congrats buh how much did it cost u to build it."

KayCEE said:

"When I say what a man can do a woman can do better this is what I mean congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng