A young Nigerian lady’s first clubbing experience in Nigeria has warmed hearts

The lady who visited Nigeria for the first time after living in the US has been sharing her adventures online

In the short clip, she was seen dancing with joy as she prepared to enter the club

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A vivacious Nigerian lady with curly hair and a dazzling smile had her first clubbing experience in Nigeria and shared it with the world on TikTok.

The lady, who had visited Nigeria for the first time after living in the US, had been documenting her exciting adventures online.

She was dancing to Davido's 'Unavailable'. Photo credit: TikTok/ @tolouofficial

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady visits clubs

In the short clip, she could be seen dancing ecstatically as she got ready to enter the club like a lioness entering her territory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was a firework about to light up the club with its pulsing music, flashing lights, intoxicating aromas, and diverse crowd.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KAT reacted:

"Wait! That club looks amazing."

zicostar777:

"Nigeria always give joy normally."

Freshdesire:

"Your having fun:

AJ:

"Have sooo much fun girl!!"

Noemie:

"This is sooo precious!!"

Cynthia Godwin:

"She's so happy to be here. Have fun."

User79783239717291:

"Have fun dear Nigeria club heat differently."

Stella Ubi:

"Have fun sis."

Faithie:

"Welcome home sis."

khâliq:

"Dem no dey see me."

OKENNIEs IC:

"Enjoy your stay beautiful."

IDOKOVQ:

"Welcome home babyone Azu' for you."

Lord mayor 1:

"Enjoy yourself my sister."

User8859651311166:

"Beautiful where are you from?"

Joy as oyinbo lady lands in Nigeria for the first time, screams in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady identified as @tolouofficial on TikTok could not hide her emotions as she set foot in Nigeria.

In the video, Tolou radiated enthusiasm and a sense of connection to her Nigerian roots.

With a beaming smile, she shared her heritage: "Guys, I just came to Nigeria for the first time in my life. I'm half Nigerian, and my dad is Nigerian, my mom is Norwegian. This is the first time I step on the land. This is the first time I'm in Africa too. I'm so happy."

Source: Legit.ng