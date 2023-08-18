A video of a Nigerian man moving around with a live alligator has sent social media users into a frenzy

Standing by the side of a busy road, the man carried the semi-aquatic reptile on one arm like a child

Many people who watched the video found how he carried the alligator hilarious

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian man has become a social media sensation after he was recorded carrying an alligator.

Words layered on the video, seen on TikTok, seemed to troll the young man carrying the semi-aquatic reptile.

He carried the alligator on one arm. Photo Credit: @guddymonica

Source: TikTok

"Understanding boyfriend don catch meat. Understanding girlfriend go too enjoy today," words layered on the clip reads.

In the clip, the man stood by the side of the road holding a nylon bag with his right hand and the alligator on his left.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The reptile seemed relaxed on his body. Many people commented on the way he held the alligator like a child.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wondered why he held the alligator like a child

jiniwih said:

"Water Monitor lizard , he is not harmful and it’s very friendly."

Peroski said:

"Meat abhi pet ??? Na so dem dey Carry meat for una village."

Tosin Layeni said:

"Why is he carrying it like a baby though?"

Yesu Kristo said:

"That’s an understanding alligator as well."

classic bae said:

"C as d tin hold am like 6 months baby."

Helpmereport myex’saccount said:

"Na my village juju them hold like omomo so."

Victoriawodi said:

"Him dun reach lagos. person i see for ph a day before yesterday abi na new trend."

Pre Cious said:

"Make that thing no escape from am sha."

Ny said:

"Why u com carry am like pikin."

Shatta Bandle plays with giant crocodile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Shatta Bandle was seen having fun with a crocodile.

In an Instagram video, the social media star could be seen holding a crocodile by its tail, playing with it, and looking fearless.

The socialite, who has always bragged about his wealth and claimed he is the richest man in Africa, told his fans that he was expecting more money from God.

He said that even though he had more than enough money, he was hoping that God would give him more to spend on his luxurious life.

Source: Legit.ng