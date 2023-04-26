Ghanaian diminutive social media personality and self-proclaimed millionaire, Shatta Bandle, has posted a video of himself playing with a giant crocodile

The socialite asked for more blessings from God as he stood behind the crocodile and held it by its tail

Shatta Bandle's fans reacted to the video, and some of them could not hold their laughter as the social media sensation refused to get any closer than to the reptile's tail

Ghanaian diminutive social media personality, Shatta Bandle, who has gained a massive following for his hilarious skits and posts, has released a video showing him posing with a crocodile.

Shatta Bundle playing with a crocodile. Photo credit: @shatta_bundle

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, the social media star could be seen holding a crocodile by its tail, playing with it, and looking fearless. The socialite, who has always bragged about his wealth and claimed that he is the richest man in Africa, told his fans that he was expecting more money from God.

He said that even though he had more than enough money, he was hoping that God would give him more to spend on his luxurious life. He then dropped the crocodile's tail to the ground in laughter but refused to get closer to the reptile, which looked almost twice his size.

Watch the video of Shatta Bandle playing with a crocodile below

Some fans of Shatta Bandle reacted to the funny video

Some Ghanaians who sighted the video laughed uncontrollably and hailed him for his rich and fearless lifestyle,

imikelgh commented:

Who else was waiting for the crocodile to move to see his reaction?

willardspoil_00 commented:

You know say you no get legs to run. Waka jeje ooh

marcellaphotographystudio commented:

You better be careful. You're close to the water. If he turns hit inside the water, the case is closed.

