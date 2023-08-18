A video of a young and beautiful woman who said she was deaf and that was why guys do not ask her out has gone viral on TikTok

The woman seemed to be cheerful and did not mind the lack of attention she got

Many people were curious if she really could not hear, as she chose a song that matched her situation

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A young and gorgeous woman who claimed to be deaf has captured the attention of thousands of people on TikTok with her viral video.

In the video, she revealed that she does not get any dates from guys because of her hearing impairment.

Lady looks calm and content. Photo credit: TikTok/ @clo.thingbee

Source: TikTok

She flirted in front of the camera, appealing to the song in the background that perfectly fits her situation, showing that she is not bothered by the lack of romance in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lady laments lack of attention

Many viewers were amazed by her beauty and confidence; some even doubted she was deaf.

They wondered how she managed to pick a song that matched her message so well.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who are either curious, supportive, or interested in her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@fehmi wrld reacted:

"Don't LISTEN to what anyone is saying did u hear me dear ??"

@leezycrush said:

"Deaf Dey listen to music ??"

@danielobi432:

"You deaf but how you know song wey dey trend."

@silver:

"Girl weh deh Hear Word Self Never listen to her BF not to Talk of YoU weh no deh hear Word at all."

@Lekars Osha:

"Make una no mind her o00 na my ex na So she dey lie."

@Dee_Beach404:

"How you take know say this song wey dey Trend e Sweet?"

@Simeon dre:

"Because you can't hear them out."

Handsome Nigerian man who is deaf cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who is deaf has taken to social media to lament his difficulty in finding love.

It is said that finding a lasting relationship can be difficult.

Especially if one has an idea of the perfect partner, what about those who can't find a date?

Source: Legit.ng