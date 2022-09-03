Jenelle Rouse made history in 2020 when she became the first Black deaf person to receive a doctoral degree in Canada

She overcame her inadequacies, shattered a glass ceiling, and paved a path for others, especially girls with a dream similar to hers

Rouse is an educator at a bilingual school for the deaf in Ontario and an advocate for the broader acquisition of sign language

When Jenelle Rouse became the first Black deaf person to receive a doctoral degree in Canada, she smashed a glass ceiling and paved a path for others.

In 2022, she earned her Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Western Ontario, inking her name in the country's history books.

Before the achievement, Rouse had completed the Deaf and Hard Hearing Teacher Education Program at York University in Canada in 2008.

Photos of Jenelle Rouse. Credit: @ReVisionGuelph

Source: UGC

The milestone followed her Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics in Education from the University of Western Ontario in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Per Black News, Rouse has been an educator at a bilingual school for the deaf in Ontario. That is not all; she works as a Canadian applied linguistics researcher and a body-movement dance artist.

Blind Nigerian DJ stuns many with performance

Udochi Samuel Ndu, a blind disc jockey (DJ) professionally known as DJ Captain UD has narrated his inspiring story.

Udochi works as a DJ in Lagos state, and although he is blind, he has amazed people with his works.

According to Udochi, some people do not believe he is blind after seeing him perform occasionally.

Recounting how he got blind, Udochi said he developed a cataract at a very young age. He was taken to a hospital when he was six, and his eyes were operated on.

Sadly, the blindness returned, and doctors said they could no longer do anything to help him. Against all odds, Udochi kept pushing through to carve a niche in entertainment because, according to him, he has always loved anything relating to entertainment since he was young.

People have expressed their love for the blind DJ and how his story inspired them. A video shared by BBC Pidgin showed him beside his DJ tools and performing his 'magic' to the amazement of viewers.

Source: YEN.com.gh