A little boy has stirred hilarious reactions online after his recent video surfaced on popular app, TikTok

In the video shared by his mother, the little boy pleaded with his mother as his head got stuck in a plastic

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with toddlers

A cute toddler immediately called the attention of his mother after his head got stuck in plastic.

The little boy was playing with the plastic and ended up inserting his head and a part of his upper body into the plastic hole.

Little boy's head gets stuck in plastic Photo Credit: @thandiwe_nyanthi

In a trending video, he went to his mother and pleaded with her to take off the plastic from his body.

Reacting to the video, social media users found it hilarious as they wondered why he was able to get his head inside the plastic in the first place.

Social media reactions

@thaps571 said:

"Girle Wa Model C School. She's So Cute."

@malicmasharl stated:

"Pls mama take her out."

@user7087649592625 said:

"Just leave for 10 minutes so she won’t do it again."

@katnozie_13 reacted:

"Aw mama please the, help! Don’t ask questions, what’s done is done now."

@ntuli_sompisi said:

"Mama being a typical parent. Bathe please kodwa still asking what were you doing. She is adorable."

@theo_damari said:

"Where did you buy her? I want to buy one exactly like her."

@mulie_inno added:

"Toddlers. I found one stuck inside a washing machine. Like what were you hoping to achieve?"

Watch the video below:

Little boy's head gets stuck in burglary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian boy has caused a frenzy online after his head got stuck in a burglary proof. The little boy tried to stick his head out of the burglary proof, but sadly, his head got stuck.

In the video, some men came around with a hammer and some other equipment to help the child and rescue him from harm.

@stanliviafavourda said: "Lol. This same thing has happened to my baby bro. I have been to this situation before when I was in grade two mmm kkkk life is a journey. I swear this thing don happen to me before e go be like say no be your head enter ham before if you wan commit ham."

