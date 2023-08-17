A video of women who were shocked to pay N5500 for a single water has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, one of the women said she would keep the bottle of the drink after finding out the price of the water

The hilarious clip showed that the women were not accustomed to a pricey restaurant where a single water could cost as much as N5500

A group of women were left speechless when they realised they had to pay N5500 for a single bottle of water at a fancy restaurant.

The hilarious incident was captured on a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media.

Ladies surprised that a single water could go for N5500. Photo credit: TikTok/@_bigbellz

Source: TikTok

In the video, one of the women can be heard saying that she would take the bottle home with her after discovering the exorbitant price of the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video showed the women’s reactions as they looked at the bill in disbelief and laughed nervously.

The women were clearly not used to dining at such an expensive place where a single bottle of water could cost as much as N5500.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Seyi funmi4:

"Koi restaurant right."

Akinyemi Marvellous:

"I no go Use another bottle drink water again."

Slatt:

"Omo na to carry the bottle use do aesthetics for my house."

Shallipoppi's mrs:

"Did they get the water from the water dispenser in heaven? why should water be 5500?"

Tolasofine:

"I would do same İs it holy water?"

Prettiest:

"I too carry am go houseSif I reach house I go comot d cap and put flower insideSBe don turn vase like that."

Hassanat Ade:

"Help us put it inside nylon. Bella mapami."

Creative lady turns container into a beautiful restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that TikTok users are congratulating a Nigerian lady who just completed work on her restaurant.

The lady identified as udycanada2 stormed the platform with an inspiring video that captured when the work began to when it finished.

In the video, men were seen digging the foundation where the container will be fabricated.

Source: Legit.ng