Social media users have reacted to a video of some youths having a meal from a hole dug in the ground

The group, comprising of men and women, sat around the hole as they helped themselves to fufu and soup happily

While many people expressed their admiration for the eating style, some seemed to worry more about the cameraman

A group of young men and women have got the internet buzzing after they were filmed eating from the floor.

From a hole dug in the ground like a bowl, the youths enjoyed fufu and soup which was prepared in the same hole.

The men and women had the meal together. Photo Credit: @tunaasonfa

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has since gone viral, surprisingly elicited more heartwarming reactions as people hailed the people's culture.

Some expressed worry about the cameraman not joining in the group meal. Some netizens claimed the people in the clip are Ghananians but this has not been confirmed at the time of making this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

People seemed to love it

Ferkah isaac said:

"These guys are riding in range rovers yet interacting with nature. I like Dogomba people. Can I join u guys?"

jj nalz said:

"Enjoy the free miles from the fresh from the farm local is all best."

yaa afriyie said:

"Which town I want to be there.

"I miss my old pure village life."

kokomullar said:

"He said you wanna Bambam, you wanna chill with the big boys."

isshakiddris said:

"Which work are you people doing in the forest.....???"

hannahdarkwaa said:

"This is what I called family unity there's tears of joy in my eyes right now."

hamson said:

"I really like your culture, Waoow."

Kojodeguy12 said:

"Want to ask if the person recording the video what will he eat."

Young men eat fufu and soup from hole in the ground

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of some young men eating fufu and soup from the ground has gone viral.

The video has generated a lot of reactions on social media with many netizens expressing shock and disgust at the sight of people eating from a hole in the ground.

While questioning the food's safety and hygiene, people inquired if it was a kind of ritual. However, others have defended the young men as they insisted that eating from a hole in the ground is common in some parts of Africa.

Source: Legit.ng