A Nigerian lady has become a police officer years after she attended a police secondary school as a child

The lady, Olubunmi Faith, posted a throwback photo taken in 2012 when she was a student at a police secondary school

Olubunmi added a new photo taken in 2023 showing her in a glowing police uniform after she became an officer

Nigerian lady became a police officer years after she graduated from a police secondary school.

The lady, posted a throwback photo showing when she was still in the police secondary school.

The lady posted a throwback photo of when she was a student.

Source: Twitter

The throwback photo was taken in 2012, while the second one was taken in 2023.

Olubunmi was responding to a tweet in which people were asked to show how far they have grown in life.

Lady becomes a police officer after attending police secondary school

Olubunmi showed herself as a child in secondary school, sitting on a chair with a table before her.

She appears to be giving a speech before an audience that was not shown in the video.

Initially, people thought the photo was taken during Olubunmi's career day back in school, but she said she was actually a student at a police secondary school.

She wrote:

"I didn’t dress as a police officer for career day; I attended Police secondary school."

Her transformation has inspired a lot of people who took to the comment section to congratulate her.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady becomes a police officer

@uduaipigime said:

"The real definition of growth. The Evidence is massive. Congratulations dear."

@Cimple_Life001 said:

"I remembered when I entered this school 2012. Na only first term I use the school rugged."

@ChiefAgapa commented:

"I also went to PSSA and I must say, I'm super proud of you! Congrats."

@AdeyeriSamuel1 said:

"Congratulations! Please be good ambassadors of the Nigeria police force. May you succeed in your career."

Source: Legit.ng