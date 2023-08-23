An Oxford University student got the internet buzzing after she married herself on her birthday in August

The 32-year-old, committed to achieving her goal of being an academic, said all her family always asked her was when she planned on getting married

Her wedding was a last-minute plan after she flew to her home country and shared how it went down

The internet was on fire on August 27, 2018, as a 32-year-old Oxford University student married herself on her birthday.

The Uganda lady named Lulu Jemimah held a last-minute wedding at Quepasa Bar in the Ugandan capital Kampala and baffled her parents with her decision.

Lulu Jemimah got married on her birthday.

Lulu Jemimah said her parents always pressured her about marriage

Daily Mail reported that Lulu was fed up with her parents always disturbing her about marriage, which was the last thing on her mind.

Lulu, who was doing a master's in creative writing at that time, said she was only committed to her goal of being an academic. In her words:

''I have a strong passion in life and I am committed to achieving my goals of becoming an academic.

''But all my family wanted to ask me was when I planned to get married - which is very important back in Uganda - followed by when I would be having children and starting a family."

Continuing, she said:

"My father wrote my wedding speech when I turned 16. Every birthday my mother prayed for me and in recent years this has included a plea for a good husband.

''But I just didn't want to think about walking up the aisle. It's not the thing which keeps me up at night.''

For the wedding, her brother baked the cake, a friend, who works as a web designer, made and printed her invites and another friend paid to hire the wedding dress she used.

It has not been confirmed if she is still 'married' in that way to date.

Lulu Jemimah's marriage sparked reactions

@zollz said:

"Haha, there must have been some heavy prayer sessions after this by the relatives."

@engr_tonyul said:

"Going by the dictionary definition of marriage and that of the Ugandan constitution, she's still very much unmarried. Nothing really changed!"

@Nisandrolopez said:

"A lot of people get married & becomes easy to achieve their goals & a lot people get married & it becomes difficult to achieve their goals.

"To each his own❤️❤️."

@twentyonetrim said:

"Not just a saying but most people needs someone at their sides. Besides two heads are better than one. Remember building a beautiful family helps your children’s too."

@Fortunate__ said:

"Rumor has it that the parents are now asking for a grandchild ."

@KatorTarkaa said:

"She literally took ‘self-love’ to the next level!

"But on a sincere note, props to her for standing up for her priorities & making a statement. Education first!"

Lady who married herself seeks divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had sought divorce 90 days after marrying herself.

At the time of her wedding, Galera said that she had made the uncommon decision because she was tired of being disappointed by men.

She added that she came to embrace the feeling of being alone and did not see anything wrong in not having a groom beside her on the wedding day.

After exchanging vows, Galera excitedly posed for pictures outside a Catholic church in Sao Paulo, Brazil clutching a bouquet of flowers.

