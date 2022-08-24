A Keke rider said to ply his trade in Jos, Plateau state has gone viral after his innovative approach to the business became public knowledge

Instead of allowing the doors of the tricycle to remain open as usual, the man has added glass doors to the machine

New photo of the transformed look of the Keke has attracted Nigerians who are calling the man a genius rider

Nigerians are currently congratulating a Keke rider who has been able to add a touch of innovation to his tricycle.

The young man said to reside in Jos, the Plateau state capital added glass doors and windows to his machine, making it to look different.

The Keke has been hailed as innovative. Photo credit: Jos Rant Facebook Group/Bimba Jeremiah.

Did do it himself?

The doors and windows look properly fitted and made the Keke look more refreshing than the normal ones.

It is not completely clear if the man got the fittings done by himself, but tricycles in Nigeria are generally not known to come with factory-fitted doors.

Photos of the transformed 'whip' has been shared by many Facebook accounts including Inside Kaduna and a group, Jos Rant.

Facebook users react

Meanwhile, Mixed reactions have trailed the man's innovative efforts. A few people have said they are not cool with it since it could generate heat, while others seriously applauded him. See some of the comments below:

Akinola Yusuf Lanre Clazzone said:

"This can't be Lagos keke Maruwa, that door won't last 2 days, those guys are bunch of impatient human beings."

Ezeaneche Precious reacted:

"Mini black maria. Very convenient for convening VIP prisoners to court."

Morolake Grace Ọlàolúwa said:

"If this is a glass cover, I applaud the innovation, but it's a very dangerous one when we consider the reckless driving of most of our Nigeria drivers."

Elizabeth David said:

"It's a nice one but if person mess inside dat Keke omo na die be dat oooo."

