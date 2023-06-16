A man has discovered his wife was five years older than him after eight years of marriage and has lamented online

His wife had lied to him about her age because he had said he could not marry a woman over 30

He was shocked and hurt by her deception and did not know what to do next

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A married man was left stunned when he found out that his wife of eight years was five years older than him.

He had always believed she was younger than him, as she lied to him about her age before they married.

A husband did not know what to do after discovering his wife was older. Photo credit: Shutterstock Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Claimed to be 28 years

The man, who did not reveal his name, said he was 33 when he met his wife, who claimed to be 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said he told her he could not marry a woman over 30 years old as he preferred younger women.

Good wife and respectful

He shared that his wife looked very young and never aged more than 28, adding that he loved her very much, and they had three beautiful children together.

Even though he respected and treated her well, everything changed when he discovered the truth about her age.

According to him, he was shocked and felt betrayed by her lie and could not believe he married a woman who was older than him.

He felt uncomfortable living with someone who was not honest with him, adding that he still loved her, but he was confused and hurt by her deception.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kamsey Livvy said:

"Age is nothing oga.as long as she don born 4 u and still respect and treat you well what else do you want? Because she's older than.in fact, you don't have anything to say.pls,continue with ur marriage before another man will help you out in staying with her ,thanks!"

Olaomo Joseph reacted:

"Age is a number. It has nothing to do human character, ways of life. From the post, the woman is exemplary. What else do you want? If she lied, she lied because she doesn't want to lose you. She lied because she love you. We all have lied one time or the other, forgive her and continue to live harmoniously."

Imoniche Mosunmola commented:

"He should continue to marry her since love is involved."

Find the story on Facebook here

Man shocked as he returns home to find out wife is 7 months pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man caused a commotion on social media after sharing the surprising thing he found out about his wife.

The Ghanaian man, who had been away for months, said he was surprised that his wife was seven months pregnant.

A viral video on TikTok captured the lovely moment the couple reunited at an airport.

Source: Legit.ng