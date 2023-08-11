A male medical practitioner's physical beauty has turned him into an instant sensation on social media

The handsome doctor shared pictures of himself at work and earned the admiration of many ladies

Numerous ladies requested the location of his hospital as they called him sweet names, showing their love for him

A male doctor, Dr Jae, has caught the eyes of many women on social media owing to his handsomeness.

It all started after Dr Jae shared work-related pictures on TikTok with the caption, "Everyone has their role to play this is just mine."

His TikTok post went viral, garnering over 1.4 million views at the time of making this report.

His comment section was filled with ladies praising his physical beauty and expressing how they wanted him for themselves.

Some ladies went as far as saying they don't mind getting sick all the time so long as they get to see him at the hospital.

Ladies gush over the doctor's photos

Oma said:

"Wow, just saw you’re a Gemini too, I see the instant connection.

"How can you be this handsome… if I’m your babe, seeing you smile like this every morning is enough to fill me up o."

user9179334037621 said:

"I will just fall sick everyday and keep coming to your hospital."

nanamanga1 said:

"I can't date all this handsome guys oo even God in heaven no."

Mamzy ceesay said:

"Am not in good mood but i just see you and start smiling may god bless you."

Agyaa Collins said:

"People girlfriends and wives here in the comments..you ok?"

Lady T said:

"The only thing I need is the name of the hospital .pls my heart is in pain."

zikaluv said:

"See beautiful man crushers association gather here."

Kelly said:

"If dix one help my wife deliver pikin my wife fit follow am go house from there..."

