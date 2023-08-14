A popular Christian book written by late evangelist Reinhard Bonnke resurfaced on Twitter and reminded people of their childhood

The book, Now That You Are Saved was first published in 1991 by Reinhard Bonnke, a crusading German preacher who died in 2019

Reinhard Bonnke was well-known in Nigeria because of his numerous crusades hosted through his Christ For All Nations organisation

A popular Christian book by the late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke resurfaced on Twitter.

The book, Now That You Are Saved was popular Christian literature issued to newly converted believers in many places Reinhard Bonnke preached.

Reinhard Bonnke was a popular evangelist who led many crusades where the book was shared. Photo credit: Twitter/@vhic_tore and CFAN.

Reinhard Bonnke was a famous crusading evangelist who hosted crusades in many Nigerian cities.

Reinhard Bonnke was a German salvation preacher known for large crusades through his Christ For All Nations organisation.

Reinhard Bonnke's book reminds people of late preacher

A publication on CFAN website said of the late Bonnke:

"Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke was principally known for his Great Gospel Crusades throughout Africa. The son of a pastor, Reinhard surrendered his life to Christ at age nine, and heard the call to the African mission field before he was a teenager."

Bonnke died in 2019. A photo of the front cover of his book, 'Now That You Are Saved' written in 1991, went viral and revived memories on Twitter.

The book was posted by Victor Babatunde, who asked people if they had the book back in the day.

Many people said they had multiple copies of the book in their house. But some said they never read it.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to photos of Reinhard Bonnke's Now That You Are Saved Book

@dahboss_vibez said:

"More than. The worse part was that I never read it before."

@azeezha22221 commented:

"As a Muslim, I go get reach 20 for house then. I never read it for once."

@PaulOlagunju2 said:

"I saw this book more than I saw my family as a kid. God know I don't know what the inside looks like."

@IPerson_pikin reacted:

"Reinhard Bonke made this book popular in Nigeria. it was either the sign that you have been invited or that you attended the crusades."

@CalebSampson20 said:

"My dad had more than 15 cartons of it back then."

