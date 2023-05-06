A lady who is now a born-again Christian has made a post to explain how Jesus has transformed her life

The lady said that she used to post her naked photos on social media seeking attention, but she has changed

She attributed the change that occurred in her life to the transformational work of Christ after she accepted him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young lady who used to use her body to seek attention on social media has said she is now a changed person.

According to the lady, her life transformed after she accepted Jesus Christ into her life and became born-again.

The lady said Jesus transformed her life after she became born-again. Photo credit: Twitter/@spectatorindex and Getty Images/Philippe Lissac.

Source: UGC

She said she used to post photos of her nakedness online, showing off her privacy and hoping to get people's attention.

Lady who is now born-again recounts how Jesus changed her life

But when she accepted Jesus Christ, she stopped. Her life, according to her, has been turned around.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wrote on Twitter using her twitter handle, @bornagainsteph:

"I used to show off my body for attention. I wore nothing but booty shorts, crop tops and extremely tight/short dresses. But Jesus saved me and changed me! Promiscuity, nudi.ty and perversity is not empowering to women. Modesty, self-respect and dignity is. Thank you, Jesus!."

"I’m testifying! I am 25 years old and got saved when I was 24. There are many young women just like me right now everywhere who need to see testimonies like this. I’m just sharing the honest truth of how Jesus changed me. I wasn’t raised in church at all; Jesus can save anyone!"

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@AngelinaTamezTX said:

"Modesty is beautiful!!"

@tmmdaytontexas said:

"Your faith is a blessing. It sounds like you have a good handle on your former strongholds. Without a daily exercise of faith, it is impossible to roll away those stronghold stones that keep our souls in the grave of a world-view and world lifestyle."

Lady leaves her job to join her pastor's church

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady sold her property and gave all her money to her pastor.

The lady also resigned from her job and joined the pastor's church.

Earlier, her only child had also died of starvation under the pastor's instruction.

Source: Legit.ng