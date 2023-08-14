A TikTok video showing a young girl and her older sister performing incredible dance moves has gone viral

The sisters, dressed in matching outfits and smart shoes, showcased their skills in Amapiano dancing, especially the moves inspired by Mnike songs

The duo seemed to enjoy themselves as they danced with passion and embraced each other with laughter at the end of the clip

A TikTok video that captured the amazing talent of a young girl and her older sister as they performed stunning dance moves has gone viral on social media.

The sisters, who wore matching outfits and smart white and black shoes, displayed their mastery of Amapiano dancing, a popular genre of music and dance that originated in South Africa.

Sisters have fun dancing together on the street. Photo credit: TikTok/ @sabi_gail

Two sisters dance together

They especially impressed the viewers with their moves inspired by Mnike songs, a hit track by DJ Stokie featuring DJ Maphorisa.

The duo seemed to have a lot of fun as they danced with passion and enthusiasm, matching each other’s steps and rhythm perfectly.

They also showed their love and affection for each other as they hugged and laughed at the end of the clip, leaving the audience in awe of their performance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Elikiba Omoigui reacted:

"Abigail, always deliver in her dancing moves ltaly."

@ChampionRolle said:

"The gyal is growing ooo."

@Bratyronne wrote:

"Abigail Abigail Abigail am done Sweetheart."

@abdulrazakmahmou7 commented:

"Abigail, you are amazing. And they love u too."

@FAVOURITE:

"I have alvways asked for video."

@shaflyna:

"Mom and daughter sweet outfit first to comment please do one video for me eemuch love."

@shantel7443:

"God bless you afronita. I want to dance with you guys please let me know please I am rad miss 2 in TikTok."

@User7888526333208:

"Abigail and sister boyfriend I love you."

Source: Legit.ng