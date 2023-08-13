A mother said who said that her daughter always listens to her father shared a video to show proof

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the kid quickly listened to a correction only when her father spoke

People who saw the beautiful kid's clip said that she looked so much like a real-life Barbie doll

A mother has shared a video to show people that her kid does not listen to her whenever she is corrected.

The woman said that the kid only acted quickly whenever her father talked. While in the car, the baby had a bottle in her mouth.

The kid smiled and only listened to her daddy.

Source: TikTok

Baby did not listen to mum

When her mother told her to get it away, she was reluctant. Immediately her dad turned back and spoke; she left the bottle without thinking twice.

Many people said they found the baby's expression funny, especially when she bated her eyelids.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kayli Jayy Blackard said:

"The battling of the eyelashes when he turned around lol like 'I’m not doin anything daddy'."

Blair Bathory said:

"That is the most beautiful baby, y’all."

Steph said:

"The way she said “fine then” with her face."

candacemcgee1029 said:

"Real life baby doll!"

Divah Da Dyme said:

"She is so adorable. She looks just like mommie..."

Pearbottom said:

"She’s so cute, baby girl looks like a dol."

SHADOW FALLS said:

"And she looks exactly like her momma, so beautiful."

big grin said:

"This has to be one of the most beautiful baby I've ever seen."

Carlie wondered:

"Am I the only 1 who think she looks like a Barbie doll?"

aalliyharose said:

"Not the little smile when dad first turned around trying to bribe him."

Teacher plaited boy's hair

Source: Legit.ng