A lady without hands amazed people with her cheerfulness as she danced in her room, not minding her condition

TikTokers thronged her comment section and said that they would love to meet her in person because of how happy she is

Among social media users who watched her were those who became thankful for the little they had in life

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A pretty 21-year-old lady with no hands got many flocking to her comment section as she danced happily.

Wearing crazy jeans and a top, the lady confidently faced the camera and made some very cool moves.

The lady rolled her waist and danced. Photo source: @angeldaqueen

Source: TikTok

Lady danced without hands

Social media users were happy that the lady was so happy about life despite her physical condition. On her profile page, she described herself as "not amputee".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some people in her video's comment section wondered how the lady could set up her camera despite having no hand for help.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

julietvivian said:

"Father lord thank u for everything am grateful."

Nicky Treasure said:

"Thank you Jesus for my life."

halix 20018 said:

"God am thankful and grateful."

Flore Boade said:

"Well there are people who live incredible things. Lord I give you thanks for everything I have."

Prisci@ said:

"I stop complaining the lord is wonderful."

user8305225777169 said:

"Did you thank the lord like me after seeing this video? lord thy will be done my darling of courage."

Franco said:

"I wish I can reach ur destination,I will be happy to meet u one day."

monchyherdez said:

"What happened to you sweetheart? Yo are so beautiful. Don't give up."

deannafoshee415 said:

"I thought her arms were behind her back, the way I gasped when she turned to the side."

Lady danced without slippers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful and curvy lady on TikTok made a short video of herself dancing in her neighbourhood as she made cool moves on the road.

The young lady (@ro.makka) in joggers with a black shirt danced with her bare feet on a deserted road.

Curvy lady walked in church

Similarly, a video of a curvy and naturally endowed lady stirred reactions on social media as she walked down a church altar.

The lady strutted up the aisle in high heels as people appreciated her beauty. Despite wearing outfits that covered her body well, her shape was still noticeable as she walked.

Source: Legit.ng