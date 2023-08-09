A dog left a lady with a bitter taste in her mouth after she decided to visit her ex-boyfriend unannounced

As soon as she announced her presence at the door, the dog jumped out and gave the unsuspecting lady a hot chase

Many people who watched the video were critical of the ex-boyfriend for allowing his dog to give his ex such a welcome

A lady ran for her dear life as her ex-boyfriend's dog gave her a hot chase.

A video shared online, believed to have been recorded by her ex, showed the moment she appeared at the front door to register her presence.

The lady ran for her dear life. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

Dog chases ex-girlfriend away

Words layered on the clip explained that the lady visited her ex-boyfriend without prior notice. Instead of being ushered in, a dog barked and appeared on the scene.

The lady took to her heels, screaming as she ran, with the dog in hot pursuit. The recorder of the clip found the incident hilarious.

The dog's action did not, however, sit well with some netizens.

Watch the video below:

Some people knocked the man for allowing his dog chase his ex

@accoladehh said:

"This is wickedness."

@TiamiyuFawaz22 said:

"Such a great warm welcome ."

@meekbaron1 said:

"A reminder that ur ex don’t exist. "

@cru0zt3 said:

"Nice one am happy for you."

@kina49679526 said:

"For you to see sum1 u once claimed to live in this kind of situation and u are happy."

"It says a lot abt your definition of love."

@Juicyray11 said:

"Belike she no feed the dog well when she be girlfriend."

@SHIGOKuwait said:

"I need part 2 of this video ASAP."

@djsamsticks said:

"Murifa don't run."

