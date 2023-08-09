A video of a lady who landed her dream job at Emirates Airline after passing her interview has gone viral on TikTok

The lady was overjoyed to start working for the prestigious airline company and shared her first day experience in the video

The video showed her activities, such as getting ready, boarding the plane, and attending to passengers

A woman who achieved her lifelong dream of working for Emirates Airline has shared a video of her first day on the job on TikTok.

The woman, who had successfully passed her interview with the airline company, was overjoyed to start her new career as a flight attendant.

Lady shares her first day at work. Photo credit: TikTok/@sycie_mami

Source: TikTok

The video captured her excitement as she prepared for her first flight, wearing the iconic red hat and beige scarf of Emirates Airline.

Lady gets job at Fly Emirates

She also showed the inside of the plane, where she greeted and attended to the passengers with a smile.

She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work for Emirates Airline, which is widely regarded as one of the best airlines in the world, with high standards of service and safety.

The video was a glimpse into the glamorous and rewarding life of a flight attendant, and many viewers congratulated her on fulfilling her dream.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user474474774747 reacted:

"Manifesting this."

@Excel1 said:

"They told me to come back 2 months to my 21 birthday l can't wait God."

@GoodluUck722 wrote:

"Congrats girl. I just finished my training."

@Jiádose commented:

"I got rejected but we move."

@kyaraunna also commented:

"Whenever I c these videos l get stressed becz I dnt know if I will ever."

@Pink647474:

"There will love dont lose hope."

@bhisham:

"Can u explain the steps of the assessment plz."

@mim573773:

"Idk you but imm so so so happy for youuu, congratulations on ur new step love and goodluck to everyone who is waiting for their turn."

@Maximilan:

"Congrats! Btw what's the height requirement?"

