A mother has raised an alarm on social media after finding her baby sleeping in a risky position

The scary video showed the child laying on the bed with her head bent downwards with barely any space for air

While sharing the video on TikTok, the kind and concerned mother advised mothers to always watch over their babies

A video shared on TikTok by @thechoicefamilytv has sparked an important conversation about safe sleeping practices for babies.

The footage captured a baby sleeping with her face facing downwards and her belly downwards.

Mum raises alarm after seeing her baby sleeping on her belly Photo credit: @thechoicefamilytv/TikTok.

Accompanying the video was a caption that read:

"Always monitor them when they sleep on their belly. Please, as much as possible, don't leave the baby unattended.

"Even while you go about doing stuff around the house, still pop in to see how the baby is doing. To avoid harm."

Reactions trail video of baby sleeping with head downwards

The video serves as a crucial reminder for parents and caregivers to prioritize the safety of infants while they sleep.

@Alexa_A reacted:

“Please follow safe sleep ABC’s. This is too risky Mama.”

@Diva.Rex commented:

“Please practice safe sleep patterns, either ABC or safe sleep 7. Don’t risk it when it’s time she will sleep on her tummy but for now, play safe.”

@phoebe ogol said:

“That's how I lost my son in 2021.”

@amandazinhle32 said:

“My baby learned to turn her head at 2 weeks.”

@itssheilak reacted:

“My kids slept on their sides till a year old, I can’t risk.”

@Mbali reacted:

“I’m a new mom. And I was advised to remove blankets and toys - they don’t need pillows Mama.”

@Laura said:

“That’s why paediatricians recommend laying them on their backs not belly.”

@MaziRU commented:

“My baby only slept comfortably on his stomach when I say I didn’t sleep for the first few weeks.”

@ZuzuNcube_okaSkhethabahle reacted:

“My baby likes to do this even when I'm carrying her, they don't forget to breathe as long as they can turn their heads.”

@Nhlamulo reacted:

“My kids slept on their sides. This type of sleeping scared me.”

Watch the video below:

