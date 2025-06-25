On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed near BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 people on board

Ravi Vaghela, living nearby, rushed to the crash site and helped rescue several injured doctors and students from the wreckage

After helping others, Vaghela shared how he fainted and found himself in a hospital after gaining consciousness

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Vaghela shared what he saw when he got to the site of the accident.

Man rescues doctors injured in plane crash

Vaghela, who lived close to the medical school, said he rushed to the scene when he heard noises from the plane crash.

He said:

"Upon hearing the commotion about an aircraft accident, I noticed individuals rushing and yelling about the incident. I decided to investigate the scene myself to understand the situation. When I arrived at the location, I encountered a large gathering of onlookers, with numerous people recording the accident scene on their mobile devices.

"Since I stay in the same area, I realised that the doctors were victims of the tragedy. These young doctors are the cream of the entire lot, and hence they were admitted to B] Medical College, and their parents must be proud of them. I mustered courage and decided to save these doctors.

“At least seven of us moved towards the mess, and we went right to the second floor and saved a student. As we brought him down, at least 10 more students and volunteers joined us, and soon we began to bring students down. We rescued at least seven to eight students, but unfortunately, we even brought out a couple of dead bodies.”

Sharing how he found himself in the hospital, the man said:

"After running around the two floors and the ground at least eight to ten times, I was exhausted, and by this time, the smoke had come, and I was feeling uneasy. I fell unconscious, and when I regained consciousness, I was in the Civil Hospital where I could see some doctors that we rescued were also there.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

Legit.ng