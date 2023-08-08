Fans of the Afrobeats star Wizkid might be lucky to benefit something tangible from supporting the singer if they can utilise it properly

A popular social media account on Elon Musk's X platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been paid handsomely for the huge amount of impressions it has gotten lately.

It was reported that Musk said content creators on X must be premium subscribers to be eligible for its new ads revenue-sharing program.

Wizkid's fan benefits from Elon Musk's ads revenue-sharing program. Credit: @wizkid, @elonmusk

Source: Instagram

Musk stated in a post that if one isn't an X Premium (Blue) subscriber, X will otherwise keep the advertising revenue.

In a new update, an X page identified as Wizkid Gallery benefited from the revenue sharing.

Taking to the account, the user shared a screenshot of the receipt with the amount paid hidden, as he appreciated Elon for the money received.

See the post below:

Wizkid Gallery's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below;

@Benjaminfash23:

"Na wiz money Abi na FC get am ? Asking for a fan."

@justHarukky:

"Show love o."

@hassanfa52:

"I know say @WizkidGallery no be stingy e go run little giveaways for we android user (FC)."

@ahmedsuleman122:

"Na FC get this money o idan , share am abeg."

@Damilare8923:

"Not me checking my notification maybe I get paid too."

@femi__d:

"Hmm maybe I go pay for this twitter blue."

@Winniecdo:

"It’s important we see the amount and know how possible it is to get money from it."

Wizkid's performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Concert

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will always be remembered for the cape it put on the history of Afrobeats' dominance.

The Afrobeats icon provided his audience with an electrifying musical experience. Wizkid serenaded the audience with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his status as a global music icon, beginning with his legendary "Superstar" album.

Being the first African artist to perform at the London Stadium has since earned him another honour as a pacesetter in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng