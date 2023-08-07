A heartbreaking video of a disabled child who has no legs has gotten netizens emotional on the TikTok app

In a video shared on social media, the little boy was seen crawling on the ground as someone filmed him

Social media users have penned down touching comments regarding the video with many seeking to assist him

A TikTok user identified as @raymojafoundation has shared a touching video of a disabled little boy who was born without legs.

In the video, the boy was sighted moving with his hips as his caregiver encouraged him.

Little boy without legs stirs emotions Photo credit: @raymojafoundation/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Raymojafoundation shared the video on TikTok with the words: "Born without legs."

Reactions as little boy without legs crawls on video

The video has gone viral with many people praising the little boy's determination and strength.

Others however felt so emotional and sought ways to assist the child in making his life more better and bearable.

@Brandy woods reacted:

“I don’t know why am crying. God bless this little baby.”

@Racheal@ug.com said:

“His a tough boy, he's gonna be successful in life Wait and watch.God denied him legs with abid reason.”

@Lady Man U reacted:

“Thnx goes to his parents they never abandoned him. May God bless this baby abeere successful in his life so that he can make his parents proud.”

@jackynamukose reacted:

“We should always appreciate God for what he has given us because all is God's plan.”

@Irene Nabs Kisn said:

“Blessings to the young bby.”

@Masereka Bosco reacted:

“GOD give this young boy blessings.”

@Sarah Okidi reacted:

“May the good lord protect u always.”

@Hanie commented:

“I wish I had money n capacity. I would help all d disadvantaged one.”

@Sandra kagame reacted:

“May God bless you bro.”

@user6145205618131 reacted:

“Lord bless those parents to take good care of him,dad thanks for the love.”

@usilahgift3 said:

“Just finding myself when am crying may Allah be with you innocent soul.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng