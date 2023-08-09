A young girl’s joyful performance on stage has captured the hearts of many on TikTok

The girl showed off her amazing Amapiano dance moves, which are inspired by a popular South African music genre

The audience cheered as she danced with confidence and happiness

A heartwarming video of a young girl’s lively performance on stage has gone viral on TikTok.

The girl, who looked cheerful and energetic, displayed her impressive Amapiano dance skills, which are based on a popular South African music genre that blends jazz, house and piano sounds.

Young girl makes Amapiano dance moves to mnike song. Photo credit: @chartking_na

The audience must have been delighted and supportive as they watched her dance with flair and enthusiasm.

The video also showed the girl’s adorable facial expressions and gestures, which added to her charm and charisma.

The video of the girl’s Amapiano dance is a must-watch for anyone who loves music and dancing.

Watch the viral video of the girl’s Amapiano dance below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the young girl below:

@pretty.ms.ting reacted:

"I can only dance like this when i'm seated."

Chartking.na responded:

"Makes the 2 of us."

@gladys_matewe:

"The day I master this dance even Tiktok will ban me."

@PhiwoM commented:

"I must be the only one is SA who cannot dance. This is fire."

@remaswife01 also commented:

"Can I enter the challenge? Always play songs like this at a family event."

@Thee.Barbie:

"This is what my mom thought i was doing when she'd ask me to dance for her friends."

@OKCfresh

"Made from amapiano with nafdac number."

Little girl mistakenly does Kilimanjaro dance moves in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng funny video of a little girl in church clothes doing the Kilimanjaro dance moves has caught people's attention.

The video showed the girl dancing at the back of the church to the catchy dance move, which is very popular in Nigeria.

The girl, who was supposed to dance respectfully and piously, got so carried away that she switched to the Kilimanjaro style, a trendy dance music genre that originated in South Africa.

