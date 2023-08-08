A video of a talented young lady drumming with her left hand in a church has gone viral on TikTok

A captivating TikTok video of a gifted young lady drumming with her left hand in a church has attracted thousands of views.

She was dressed in a beautiful church gown and playing the drums with remarkable skill and flair.

Her passion for drumming shine through. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayangbemisola

Source: TikTok

The sound of her drumming was loud and clear, thanks to a microphone near her drum kit.

Brilliant young lady drums

She looked very happy and joyful as she performed in front of the congregation.

Her face was radiant with a smile as she showed off her incredible musical talent and passion for drumming.

This video is a stunning display of her left-handed drumming abilities and her love for music.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tosinvictor reacted:

"Wow nice one I love that groove."

@officialbabakay said:

"So energetic."

@topeajetunmobi wrote:

"A follower by this ur video can l get a video pls."

@teeboy commented:

"Sister youU are too much oo0."

@temitopeadeniran30 also commented:

"I respect you more ...may the lord continue to blessed."

@alamufriday878:

"Pls i want to learn. Omo I love you so much."

@spacer:

"I'm an instrumentalist but u see those ones with left fear them o."

@babylove:

"Good. of. you. God bless you dear."

@EmmanuelGsax:

"Try dey use earpiece or airpods to feel the bass line."

@Wesleyozi1980:

"A lot of ladies are now playing talking now am impressed."

@gbengaadeoye85:

"I swear you're more than imagination baby Don."

Source: Legit.ng