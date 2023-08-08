A man has amazed a female restaurant worker with his incredible drawing skills

The video showed the man handing over a stunning portrait of the lady, who had just served him at his table

The woman was overjoyed by the generous gesture and could not hide her smile

Beautiful lady sees her portrait for the first time. Photo credit: TikTok/@sudfa013

Source: TikTok

The woman was ecstatic by the unexpected gesture and could not contain her smile, as she admired the stunning artwork.

Watch the video of the lady below:

Purpose of drawing and its form

Drawing is a form of art that involves creating images on a surface, usually paper, by using various tools such as pencils, pens, brushes, or crayons.

Drawing can be used for different purposes, such as expressing emotions, communicating ideas, designing objects, or simply enjoying the creative process.

In ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome, drawing was used to create realistic representations of people, gods, and scenes from mythology and history.

In medieval Europe, it was mainly used as a preparatory stage for painting, sculpture, or architecture.

Reduces stress and distraction

Drawing can have various psychological effects on people who practice it or appreciate it.

It can help reduce stress by providing a distraction from negative thoughts and emotions.

It can also foster creativity by stimulating the imagination and generating new ideas.

Source: Legit.ng