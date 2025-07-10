A Nigerian man who got married to a Finnish woman has shared a heartwarming video from their baby's naming ceremony

In the interesting clip, they combined elements of Nigerian culture, particularly from Edo state, with Finnish culture

Netizens who watched the video were left in awe as the interracial couple happily announced their baby's name

An interracial couple's child's naming ceremony has caught the attention of netizens who commented on the cultural diversity.

The video was shared on TikTok by a Nigerian man from Edo state who married a beautiful Finnish woman.

Nigerian man who married Finnish woman names their baby Amadin Aiyangbon.

Interracial couple announces baby's name

The naming ceremony was a unique blend of their two cultures, showing the beauty of their union.

In the video posted by @livingmemoriestours on TikTok, he captured the joyous occasion where the couple's baby boy was named Amadin Aiyangbon.

The ceremony took place in Edo, Nigeria, and perfectly merged Nigerian and Finnish traditions.

The happy father shared a moment from the ceremony, saying:

"Our baby naming ceremony in Edo, Nigeria culture and the Finnish culture."

Interracial couple goes viral after announcing unique name of their baby.

Reactions as interracial couple names their child

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@enosp44 said:

"Amadin aiyangbon beautiful edo name."

@Justin Eghosa Uwaifo said:

"Amadin aiyangbon. Only the brave."

@Soldier ABJ Sax wrote:

"I name him Osairuwen (meaning, God heard my prayer)."

@layla_Mia7 said:

"Amadin aiyangbon that my name too my late dad give me that name."

@HON.ABS. SOFT LIFE said:

"Congratulations my brother love you and your family to the moon."

@Mercy Love reacted:

"Amadin guaradia ise ghadese ewerie Amadin guiyuedia ise ghadese eerie. Osa ye ugue guess."

@strong pepper mummydudu said:

"Bros abeg use ur full mind follow this lady her mind full of love, she too love you, pls and pls didn't use fake heart to ply with her."

@asacheng5 reacted:

"Please bro treat her like your mother, give her the opportunity to believe that love from Africa is the best."

@afroyanke said:

"Praying to God to give me Woman my heart desire. I don't mind the race as Nigerian based in UK."

@effort omon said:

"Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife and child, pls support her, let her not go through stress."

@cam___007 said:

"You’re serving cultural pride with extra sauce, save some for the rest of us!"

@Raw Pherson said:

"I tap from your grace ooh Big boss, congratulations from the button of my heart."

@Gloria Odigie commented:

"You are blessed. Very peaceful and mature dedication. Please, ensure you keep up this serenity and communication with your family and community."

@Eseosa_Eddy said:

"All these videos are leaving me sooooooo emotional welcome to daddy hood my guy."

@Amanda said:

"Good bro but when the relationship end then u will know their true colors maybe that baby u won't even see the baby anymore."

Watch the video here:

Lady meets viral interracial couple

