A video that has gone viral on social media revealed the surprising moment.

A groom changed his WhatsApp status to “fear women” just moments before he was supposed to receive the traditional drink from his bride on their wedding day.

Both bride and groom appeared unhappy on their big day. Photo credit: Mr_mrs_igwe

Source: TikTok

The groom looked unhappy and reluctant to accept the drink from his bride, who respectfully knelt down and presented it to him as per the custom of their culture.

He acted as if he sipped it but did not let it touch his lips at all and quickly put it down.

Groom refuses drink on wedding day

The bride also appeared displeased and unhappy, suggesting that there was a hidden reason behind their decision to tie the knot.

The traditional drink in Nigerian weddings is usually palm wine, a fermented beverage made from the sap of palm trees.

Palm wine is a symbol of hospitality, friendship, and celebration in many Nigerian cultures.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jasmine cecilla reacted:

"Who else noticed the girl is not smiling."

@Mikel said:

"Nah baby join this 2 people I swear."

@Kevin wrote:

"No body is smiling e sure say no be" baby I'm pregnant" wey bring about this marriage."

@Michael commented:

"Nothing like fear women na you go meet the wrong person."

@Ur_ ANTEINDOTE also commented:

"Omo the guy throw away the drink oh."

@LoLo ekpo:

"Which kind marriage be this who force unah."

@Alexis Ekeson:

"The lady not even smiling."

@Ddiamond 11:

"My marriage shall be a celebration. abeg o,dem force them to marry each other."

@Amara:

"He no even drink the wine or na my eye the pain me."

