Old Woman Surprised that Daughter is Always Filming Her, Finds Out She is a Content Creator
- A funny video of an elderly woman who was surprised by her daughters’ constant filming of her has warmed hearts
- The woman wondered why they were always “filming filming filming” and her daughter explained that she was now a content creator
- It turned out that the elderly woman had become an internet sensation after a funny moment of hers was captured by her daughters and shared on TikTok
A funny video of an amazed elderly woman who couldn’t understand why her daughters were filming her non-stop has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
The woman expressed her confusion and annoyance at their incessant recording and asked them why they were always filming her.
Old woman finds out she is a content creator
Her daughter replied that she was now a content creator.
It turned out that the elderly woman had unwittingly gained a huge fan base after a humorous moment of hers was caught on camera by her daughters.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@Getty647474747 reacted:
"A content creator and the whispers is what sent me cracking up."
@Samone6474747 said:
"It's her whispering for me. Da Baddest content creator."
@fiyahfamily wrote:
"Grandma say she didn't sign up for this."
@OloriSheyifunmi commented:
"She's just effortlessly funny. Aww look at him sleeping."
@Papi general also commented:
"Awww she's so cute. Video video video what happened."
@Luscious lingerie:
"Aww you're the second one with the same exact name as me GM. Nice to meet you."
@Momoe:
"Don't do that to mom. This is her new life."
@theinfamous1:
"Your mum is hilarious."
