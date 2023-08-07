A funny video of an elderly woman who was surprised by her daughters’ constant filming of her has warmed hearts

The woman wondered why they were always “filming filming filming” and her daughter explained that she was now a content creator

It turned out that the elderly woman had become an internet sensation after a funny moment of hers was captured by her daughters and shared on TikTok

A funny video of an amazed elderly woman who couldn’t understand why her daughters were filming her non-stop has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman expressed her confusion and annoyance at their incessant recording and asked them why they were always filming her.

Old woman does not understand why the camera has to be up on her all the time. Photo credit: @esthernnena

Source: TikTok

Old woman finds out she is a content creator

Her daughter replied that she was now a content creator.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It turned out that the elderly woman had unwittingly gained a huge fan base after a humorous moment of hers was caught on camera by her daughters.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Getty647474747 reacted:

"A content creator and the whispers is what sent me cracking up."

@Samone6474747 said:

"It's her whispering for me. Da Baddest content creator."

@fiyahfamily wrote:

"Grandma say she didn't sign up for this."

@OloriSheyifunmi commented:

"She's just effortlessly funny. Aww look at him sleeping."

@Papi general also commented:

"Awww she's so cute. Video video video what happened."

@Luscious lingerie:

"Aww you're the second one with the same exact name as me GM. Nice to meet you."

@Momoe:

"Don't do that to mom. This is her new life."

@theinfamous1:

"Your mum is hilarious."

Old woman tries to express herself in Queen's english, her video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny old woman has gone viral after expressing herself in the English language while playing with her granddaughter.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the woman was seen sitting outside with her granddaughter who was drinking a soft drink.

The old woman wanted some of the soft drink for herself and she asked for it in a very funny way.

Source: Legit.ng