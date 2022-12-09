A lady who went to cheat on her fiance in a hotel collapsed and passed out after she was caught by the young man

The lady was not aware that the man she was going to do hook up with was actually the man who planned to marry her

The man connived with another woman to test his fiancee's loyalty but she fell for the trap after she was promised N200k

A Twitter user has shared the story of a lady who fainted in a hotel after she was caught trying to cheat.

The story was posted by Josh who said the man involved is his elder cousin who wanted to get married.

The young lady colapsed and fainted after seeing her fiancee. Photo credit: Martin-dm, Charlotte Schildmeijer / EyeEm and Andersen Ross/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Josh, his cousin has been dating the girl for 6 months and finally decided he would marry her and settle down.

Josh said his cousin has been dotting on the girl, gifting her expensive phones and other things.

Man tests his fiance's loyalty, she fails because of N200k

The man said he wanted to test the loyalty of the woman he wants to marry and decided to get another lady to help.

The new lady approached the fiance and told her of a hook up that would fetch her N200k and she instantly agreed to it.

Unfortunately for her, it was arranged that the man she would meet in the hotel is her fiance.

When she met the man at the hotel, she could not hold it together as she fainted.

Matters were compounded for her as she had lied to the man that she was going to the market briefly to buy something.

The story has attracted a lot of comments from Twitter users.

