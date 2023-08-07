History was made as the a group of travellers completed their mission to travel to London by road with their cars

As they got to the UK, they revealed that there is an opportunity to sell the history-making vehicles abroad

Many people in their video's comment section begged the travels to shipped the vehicles back to Ghana to serve monuments

A group of adventurous drivers who drove all the way from Ghana and arrived in London has been celebrated online.

In a video made by one of them on TikTok, they revealed that a car company was ready to auction their history-making vehicles in the UK.

They asked people if they wanted the history-making cars to be sold abroad or shipped back to Ghana to serve as monuments.

In the clip, a far-view of some of the cars was captured. Many people in the comment section argued over whether the cars should be shipped back to Ghana or sold in the UK.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

aboagyemichael89 said:

"That's the reason I was suggesting the should have used Kantanka cars .... the thing pain me waa."

Nana Abena Fremah Ad said:

"5 years ago one person drove from Holland to Ghana just that he didn't trend like them."

Paa Kwasi said:

"PLEASE BRING THEM TO GHANA BECAUSE THIS IS GOING TO BE A BIG SOURCE OF TOURIST REVENUE FOR THE NATION."

Nana Adjoa said:

"Let them ship it back to Ghana we will keep it in kwame Nkrumah museum."

SparbyReal_TV said:

"@toyota please buy those cars in your brand and keep them at your exhibition people to see how quality your engine and your car is."

bismarkadu915 asked:

"Where is the Lexus please?"

CANADIAN GRACE said:

"Toyota Should Buy them the Lancruiser and keep it for Exhibition."

Mochacho said:

"Well done my people. You should be in the history book of Ghana. I know my people will make it to the moon one day. Proud of you guys."

Brave traveller driving to London repaired cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the group of 11 men and one woman who wanted to fulfil the task of travelling from Ghana to London stopped during their journey to repair some of their Toyota cars.

One of them (@richardthunder0) shared the video on his TikTok page and showed the moment the cars were fixed. He complained bitterly, saying he would send the clip to the car company.

Ghana-London travellers stopped inside desert

Similarly, the travellers parked their cars by the road when they got to a desert in Mauritania. A team member (@richardthunder0) also praised their G 63 G-Wagon, which is among the fleet of cars. He said the Benz never failed.

The team member said they always have a problem with their Toyota cars as their brake pads keep chopping.

