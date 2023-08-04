Twelve people who are determined to accomplish the mission of travelling from Ghana to London by road had a breakdown

One of their vehicle, a Toyota, became faulty and they had to take a stop to make it fit for the long road trip ahead

A member of the group lamented that the car broke down as he said that their G-Wagon has not disappointed them

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A group of 11 men and one woman who wanted to fulfill the task of travelling from Ghana to London stopped during their journey to repair one of their cars.

One of them who shared the video on his TikTok showed the moment their Toyota car was fixed. He complained bitterly, saying he would send the video to the car company.

Filming one of the vehicles they use for the journey, he told people that their Mercedes Benz G-Wagon is still strong and intact.

Many people who watched his video advised him to open a channel to show their trip live as they cover thousands of kilometres on their way to the UK.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Man___Dem said:

"You for do YouTube channel for daily review I’m soo invested in this trip."

Nana Yaw Moolah said:

"Pls nxt time u should go with kantanka pick up truck I wanna see some thing."

RICHFOREVER said:

"Where did they pass ? They should wait for me next time please."

Efisah said:

"They should use the older models they are stronger."

Qris_12@ said:

"Rich, please next time make sure am part of the group."

Erico wondered:

"Accra to London how."

Nana Opoku309 said:

"It's my dream to embark on a journey like this at least once in my life time. Great job."

BAD BOY ERA said:

"Omo I wan jakpa o, I can hide in the tyre."

lendslenda said:

"Please help oo I will go."

Kobby Kay said:

"How I wish I was with u guys for this trip."

Kunle Adeyanju rode from UK to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who was on a mission to ride from London to Lagos for morethan 10 days went from Laayoune to Naouadhibour, covering more than 1,000 kilometers.

In a post on Monday, May 2, 2022, the relentless rider said the ride would be his longest since he started out on the journey.

Moment Kunle got to Morocco

Similarly, on Thursday, April 28, Kunle revealed he is now in Morocco. The man said that his experience with the Spanish cold weather was a way of preparing him for the desert.

He added that the desert wind was strong and dusty. Kunle revealed that the wind made it difficult for him to ride at 90km/1hr.

Source: Legit.ng