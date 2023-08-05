A young man’s amazing performance of Kristy’s dance challenge has gone viral on TikTok

The man, dressed in shorts and a white T-shirt, nailed the new viral dance moves with ease

The dance challenge is based on the song Kristy by Ruger, which is one of the hottest hits in Africa right now

A young man has stunned TikTok users with his incredible rendition of Kristy’s dance challenge

The man, who wore a casual outfit of shorts and a white T-shirt, showed off his impressive skills as he executed the new viral dance moves flawlessly.

Man joins the Kristy dance challenge. Photo credit: @ivo_official

Source: TikTok

The dance challenge is inspired by the song Kristy by Ruger, which is a catchy and upbeat tune that has become one of the most popular songs in Africa at the moment.

Kristy dance challenge

Kristy’s dance challenge is a viral TikTok trend that involves dancing to the song Kristy by Ruger, a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The song was released in July 2023 and has become one of the hottest hits in Africa.

The dance challenge was started by Ruger himself, who posted a video of him and his friends performing the dance moves on his TikTok account.

Since then, many TikTok users have joined the challenge and uploaded their own versions of the dance, using the hashtag #kristydancechallenge.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nellaryuurur reacted:

"Exactly like howW Ruger did it."

@User143091657285 said:

"Wow!! you are really killed it bro."

@kentlegacy wrote:

"In uganda we call it ka bicycle."

@Immah_A commented:

"All Ugandans know this at heart even."

@Ska bicycle:

"Ruger come see our official."

@User7600399410482:

"Bro u deserve something from Ruger."

@Desire Bea:

"This ka dance is only for Ugandans."

@AWELU JUNIOR:

"You are the best so far."

@User7687187346749:

"U nailed it."

@Anyijuka jackie:

"I like ur humble energy dear love."

@mzeyi:

"Much love from lesotho. The African Child. This has more vibe than the first shoot to the sky."

@Judie76:

"Bah for real this dance is like ka bicycle that we used to dance in primary."

Husband and wife join the trending dance challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a husband and wife duo showing off their moves.

The wife started the dance with enthusiasm as the husband watched her with curiosity.

The children, who had no idea that their parents were following a trendy dance challenge, were alarmed.

