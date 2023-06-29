A video of a married couple participating in the Burna Boy dance challenge has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok

A captivating video of a husband and wife duo showing off their moves of Burna Boy dance challenge has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The wife started the dance with enthusiasm as the husband watched her with curiosity, but he soon joined in with his own style while the children stared at them in confusion and disbelief.

The children's confusion is evident in their body language.

Children watch on concerned as their parents dance

The children, who had no idea that their parents were following a trendy dance challenge, were alarmed, displaying clearly on their faces that they wanted to know if their parents were alright or if they needed help.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the husband and wife dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the husband and wife below:

@Mehvac reacted:

"Boss join the club."

@chomzyp said:

"Miss B? The way he looked at her at first and then joined the vibe amazed me...I love this family."

@ChizzyQueen wrote:

"Please have many times do u watch this, l love you guys, beautiful family."

@Adaobi0985 commented:

"Those kids are just confused about what's happening."

