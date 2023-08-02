A search that spanned over two decades finally came to an abrupt end as a lastborn finally made contact with his family members

The man, in his late 20s, has been looking for his loved ones fruitlessly since their separation when he was barely five months old

He shared with Legit.ng exclusively an update on his family and the sad news he got about his biological father

Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi, the 29-year-old Nigerian man who has been looking for his immediate family for more than two decades, has finally established contact with them.

The lastborn confirmed to Legit.ng about the exciting development but also shared a piece of sad news about his father.

Photos of Idowu's parents before their separation. Photo Credit: Adeowle Idowu Oluwatobi

According to Idowu, he found out that his father, Adefalu Adewole, had passed away. In his words:

"I want to use this opportunity to appreciate Legit.ng. I want to appreciate everybody for their calls/texts and for sharing my write-up. My family has been found although my dad is late.

"Everyone, within and outside Nigeria played a vital role in reuniting me with my siblings..."

He added that they would be having a physical meet-up, for the first time in 29 years, in Lagos soon.

Recall that Idowu shared with Legit.ng how he was separated from his family when he was barely five months old.

