Ahead of her cook-a-thon, popular Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed has called on people to donate to her cause

The 40-year-old, who broke a Guinness World Record in 2019, recently completed two trial cook-a-thons to test the waters

In her quest to shatter Hilda Baci's cooking record, Maliha said she would prepare 320 recipe cuisines

Renowned Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed, has called for financial support as she fixed her cook-a-thon proper for August 11, 2023.

Maliha disclosed this in an Instagram post on Friday as she began a countdown to the D-day.

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed seeks donations ahead of her cook-a-thon. Photo Credit: @chefmalihamohammed_official

Source: Instagram

A flyer image on Maliha's post explained that she would prepare 320 recipe cuisines for her cook-a-thon and that all the meals cooked will be donated to orphanage homes, homeless people and street children in Nairobi, Kenya.

The mother of two and 2019 Guinness World Record holder shared her account details for the donation as she eyes Hilda Baci's record.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Hello and Greetings insta Fam.

"We have only a few days to go until we bring the world record title to Kenya.

"Help me do this by your support ❤️ in donating as little as 50ksh to my mpesa no. 0706349213 Maliha Islam Mohammed

"Share widely to your friends and family and let's show the world how strong we can be!," she wrote.

See her post below:

Chef Maliha Mohammed had given update on her cook-a-thon trials

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Maliha Mohammed updates netizens on her cook-a-thon trials.

She said she would do a trial cook-a-thon for 45 hours to test the waters. Via her Instagram page, she shared her account details, saying all cash donated would be for her preparation and overall expenses.

Maliha added that food she would cook at her trial cook-a-thon would be donated and distributed to a company for women's empowerment, her fans and loved ones who troop out to watch her cooking live in her home.

Source: Legit.ng