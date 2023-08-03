A video showing the inside of a dog's house with an air conditioner has sent social media users into a frenzy

This is because it is common to see people showcase their love for their dogs but not of this magnitude

While many people aimed a subtle dig at the pet's owner for the dog's house, others made a joke out of it

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Social media users have expressed surprise at seeing a video of a dog's house with an air conditioner in it.

While the owner of the pet was not known, the video showcased the interior of the domestic animal's abode

The video did not sit well with many Nigerians. Photo Credit: @ApstFortune

Source: Twitter

The dog shot out its tongue as the camera went from the two-horse power AC to focus on it.

Some Nigerians dragged the pet's owner for having such a house for a dog, while others resorted to shaming their countrymen who can't boast of ACs in their homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The clip had over 110k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the dog's house

@MisterStrange01 said:

"Dog dey chop life wey I no dey chop...

"We thank God anyways."

@sylvester_bliss said:

"Please what's all this... A dog .. so it has gotten to a point they can't insult you with a dog name again... Because literally they are better than most humans."

@E_feanyi said:

"If u won challenge me, challenge me direct, no dey go thru corners."

@Juicethekidd09 said:

"Dats the difference between dog cage and dog house."

@SamzyVG said:

"It’s a Dog and it will always be a Dog!

"I am Human!"

@HarrisoN_0bi said:

"Stop playing.....

"It's Plennnnnnnnnntyyyy....

"You don't want to know how much that structure cost..."

@ndukwemeruwa said:

"If you treat your dog like this and you pay your security guard 15k and your driver 18k with a small house without AC then you are chasing clout with this video."

@Bimson007 said:

"See this bas.tard even have ac for room. This life just no balance."

Dog flies business class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dog was seen flying business class.

In a video, the dog had a whole wide and cozy space to itself and it had a very good time as the flight lasted.

The owner of the dog is not known yet, but because of how the dog was given first-class treatment, people have concluded that the dog owner is rich.

It was not clear if the VIP dog flew alone, but no one was in the nice space left for the dog as it recoiled alone under a cozy bed clothe.

Source: Legit.ng